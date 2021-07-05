Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.21. The company’s stock price has collected -4.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that National Beverage Corp. Leads the Way Producing Healthy Taste

Is It Worth Investing in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ :FIZZ) Right Now?

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIZZ is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for National Beverage Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.00, which is -$3.12 below the current price. FIZZ currently public float of 18.01M and currently shorts hold a 30.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIZZ was 436.38K shares.

FIZZ’s Market Performance

FIZZ stocks went down by -4.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.86% and a quarterly performance of -6.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for National Beverage Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.12% for FIZZ stocks with a simple moving average of -2.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIZZ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FIZZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FIZZ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $92 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIZZ reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for FIZZ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

CFRA gave a rating of “Sell” to FIZZ, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

FIZZ Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIZZ fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.69. In addition, National Beverage Corp. saw 7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FIZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.01 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Beverage Corp. stands at +16.24. The total capital return value is set at 50.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.06. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with 27.70 for asset returns.

Based on National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 12.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.92. Total debt to assets is 7.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.