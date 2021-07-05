Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ironSource Ltd. (IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) went up by 0.28%. The company’s stock price has collected 6.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that Leumi is expected to turn a profit of more than a quarter of a billion shekels on its investment in ironSource

Is It Worth Investing in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE :IS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ironSource Ltd. declared the stock was a "buy," while 0 rated the stock as "overweight," 0 rated it as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

IS currently public float of 54.85M and currently shorts hold a 6.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IS was 1.36M shares.

IS’s Market Performance

IS stocks went up by 6.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.31% and a quarterly performance of 4.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for ironSource Ltd..

During the last 5 trading sessions, IS fell by -1.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ironSource Ltd. saw -8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+82.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for ironSource Ltd. stands at +17.74. The total capital return value is set at 24.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.49.

Based on ironSource Ltd. (IS), the company’s capital structure generated 56.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.12. Total debt to assets is 23.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.13.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.