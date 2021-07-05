iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Just Got Our Attention

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) went down by -2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.61. The company’s stock price has collected -0.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/14/21 that iTeos Therapeutics and GSK announce development and commercialisation collaboration for EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, enabling novel next-generation immuno-oncology combinations

Is It Worth Investing in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ITOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.60. ITOS currently public float of 34.85M and currently shorts hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITOS was 480.43K shares.

ITOS’s Market Performance

ITOS stocks went down by -0.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.65% and a quarterly performance of -30.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for iTeos Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.59% for ITOS stocks with a simple moving average of -11.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITOS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ITOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITOS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $37 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITOS reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ITOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to ITOS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

ITOS Trading at 10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +41.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITOS fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.86. In addition, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. saw -25.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITOS starting from Gall Matthew, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $26.09 back on Jun 16. After this action, Gall Matthew now owns 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $130,447 using the latest closing price.

Detheux Michel, the Chief Executive Officer of iTeos Therapeutics Inc., sale 29,000 shares at $28.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Detheux Michel is holding 148,937 shares at $826,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITOS

The total capital return value is set at -30.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.49. Equity return is now at value -21.80, with -17.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.64.