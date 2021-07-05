Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)?

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.76. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that Werner Enterprises Acquires Elite Regional Truckload Carriers ECM Transport Group

Is It Worth Investing in Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :WERN) Right Now?

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WERN is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.56, which is $8.65 above the current price. WERN currently public float of 61.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WERN was 542.30K shares.

WERN’s Market Performance

WERN stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.60% and a quarterly performance of -7.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Werner Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.24% for WERN stocks with a simple moving average of 2.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $60 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WERN reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for WERN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 07th, 2021.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to WERN, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

WERN Trading at -3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.64. In addition, Werner Enterprises Inc. saw 13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WERN starting from SCHELBLE JIM S, who sale 6,110 shares at the price of $47.28 back on Mar 12. After this action, SCHELBLE JIM S now owns 56,784 shares of Werner Enterprises Inc., valued at $288,887 using the latest closing price.

NORDLUND H MARTY, the Sr. Exec VP and COO of Werner Enterprises Inc., sale 19,113 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that NORDLUND H MARTY is holding 46,603 shares at $764,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.11 for the present operating margin

+14.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werner Enterprises Inc. stands at +7.13. The total capital return value is set at 15.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN), the company’s capital structure generated 17.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.97. Total debt to assets is 9.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.