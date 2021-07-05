Is Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC) a Keeper?

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.74. The company’s stock price has collected 2.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/28/21 that Li-Cycle to Participate in ICR De-SPAC Webinar Hosted by Wedbush Securities Technology Analyst Dan Ives
Is It Worth Investing in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :PDAC) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
PDAC currently public float of 22.50M and currently shorts hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDAC was 456.69K shares.
PDAC’s Market Performance
PDAC stocks went up by 2.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.88% and a quarterly performance of 15.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for Peridot Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.78% for PDAC stocks with a simple moving average of 12.13% for the last 200 days.
PDAC Trading at 14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought PDAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.66% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.02% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, PDAC rose by +2.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.72. In addition, Peridot Acquisition Corp. saw 19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for PDAC
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.