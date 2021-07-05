Is Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) a Keeper?

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) went up by 0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s stock price has collected 10.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE :HFRO) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of HFRO was 427.58K shares.

HFRO’s Market Performance

HFRO stocks went up by 10.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.14% and a quarterly performance of -1.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.68% for HFRO stocks with a simple moving average of 7.84% for the last 200 days.

HFRO Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HFRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HFRO rose by +10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.96. In addition, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund saw 6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HFRO starting from Froehlich Robert J, who purchase 697 shares at the price of $8.47 back on Oct 13. After this action, Froehlich Robert J now owns 1,212 shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund, valued at $5,904 using the latest closing price.