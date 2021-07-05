Is Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) a Keeper?

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) went down by -3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.08. The company’s stock price has collected -6.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that Gemini Therapeutics Announces Initial Data From Its Ongoing Phase 2a Study of GEM103 in Patients With Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Is It Worth Investing in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GMTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00. GMTX currently public float of 21.97M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMTX was 458.14K shares.

GMTX’s Market Performance

GMTX stocks went down by -6.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.90% and a quarterly performance of -54.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.39% for Gemini Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.02% for GMTX stocks with a simple moving average of -47.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMTX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for GMTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GMTX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $25 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMTX reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for GMTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to GMTX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

GMTX Trading at -42.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -51.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMTX fell by -6.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.16. In addition, Gemini Therapeutics Inc. saw -44.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMTX starting from Piekos Brian, who purchase 7,655 shares at the price of $9.46 back on May 14. After this action, Piekos Brian now owns 7,655 shares of Gemini Therapeutics Inc., valued at $72,432 using the latest closing price.

Meyenburg Jason Patrick, the President & CEO of Gemini Therapeutics Inc., purchase 13,000 shares at $9.46 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Meyenburg Jason Patrick is holding 13,000 shares at $122,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMTX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.