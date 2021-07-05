Is AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) a Keeper?

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) went down by -1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.61. The company’s stock price has collected -2.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that AXIS Re Expands LatAm Treaty Operations With the Hire of Nicole Hanhart

Is It Worth Investing in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE :AXS) Right Now?

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXS is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.14, which is $7.82 above the current price. AXS currently public float of 77.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXS was 372.21K shares.

AXS’s Market Performance

AXS stocks went down by -2.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.82% and a quarterly performance of -2.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.41% for AXS stocks with a simple moving average of -1.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXS

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to AXS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

AXS Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXS fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.37. In addition, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXS starting from DAVIS CHARLES A, who purchase 75,557 shares at the price of $45.34 back on Aug 26. After this action, DAVIS CHARLES A now owns 6,777,806 shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, valued at $3,425,754 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS CHARLES A, the Director of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, purchase 388,170 shares at $45.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that DAVIS CHARLES A is holding 6,702,249 shares at $17,716,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited stands at -2.47. The total capital return value is set at 1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS), the company’s capital structure generated 27.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.49. Total debt to assets is 5.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.