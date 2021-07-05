Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $356.31. The company’s stock price has collected 0.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that Ulta Beauty to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ :ULTA) Right Now?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ULTA is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $372.40, which is $17.9 above the current price. ULTA currently public float of 53.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ULTA was 711.10K shares.

ULTA’s Market Performance

ULTA stocks went up by 0.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.69% and a quarterly performance of 10.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Ulta Beauty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.19% for ULTA stocks with a simple moving average of 20.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULTA stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ULTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ULTA in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $400 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to ULTA, setting the target price at $375 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

ULTA Trading at 6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $339.00. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc. saw 22.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from MRKONIC GEORGE R JR, who sale 595 shares at the price of $330.30 back on Jun 21. After this action, MRKONIC GEORGE R JR now owns 0 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc., valued at $196,528 using the latest closing price.

Dillon Mary N, the Director of Ulta Beauty Inc., sale 81,663 shares at $325.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that Dillon Mary N is holding 47,169 shares at $26,587,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+31.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc. stands at +2.86. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), the company’s capital structure generated 94.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.68. Total debt to assets is 33.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.