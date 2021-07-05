Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.26. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that The Miami Herbert Business School’s Florida 50 Stock Index (UMIAMIFL) rises 9.82%

Is It Worth Investing in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE :TNL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNL is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Travel + Leisure Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $75.13, which is $10.29 above the current price. TNL currently public float of 84.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNL was 530.12K shares.

TNL’s Market Performance

TNL stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.00% and a quarterly performance of -5.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Travel + Leisure Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.93% for TNL stocks with a simple moving average of 17.83% for the last 200 days.

TNL Trading at -4.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.19. In addition, Travel + Leisure Co. saw 34.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNL starting from HERRERA GEORGE, who sale 600 shares at the price of $60.15 back on Jun 17. After this action, HERRERA GEORGE now owns 689 shares of Travel + Leisure Co., valued at $36,092 using the latest closing price.

HOLMES STEPHEN P, the Director of Travel + Leisure Co., sale 25,000 shares at $64.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that HOLMES STEPHEN P is holding 491,820 shares at $1,612,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.29 for the present operating margin

+21.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travel + Leisure Co. stands at -11.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.25. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with -1.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.