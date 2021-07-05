Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY)

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) went down by -3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.62. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results and COVID-19 Update

Is It Worth Investing in SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX :SSY) Right Now?

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSY is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SunLink Health Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SSY currently public float of 4.54M and currently shorts hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSY was 2.23M shares.

SSY stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.98% and a quarterly performance of 1.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 247.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.09% for SunLink Health Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.42% for SSY stocks with a simple moving average of 50.75% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought SSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares sank -19.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSY remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +158.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, SunLink Health Systems Inc. saw 129.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSY starting from TURNER HOWARD E, who sale 53,421 shares at the price of $3.12 back on Jun 04. After this action, TURNER HOWARD E now owns 200,035 shares of SunLink Health Systems Inc., valued at $166,674 using the latest closing price.

FORD C MICHAEL, the Director of SunLink Health Systems Inc., sale 17,700 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that FORD C MICHAEL is holding 16,422 shares at $53,100 based on the most recent closing price.

-0.69 for the present operating margin

-0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunLink Health Systems Inc. stands at -1.23. The total capital return value is set at -1.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.72. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY), the company’s capital structure generated 31.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.96. Total debt to assets is 15.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -6.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.