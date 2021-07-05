Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Schneider National Inc. (SNDR)

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.15. The company’s stock price has collected 0.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that Schneider National, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on July 29, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Schneider National Inc. (NYSE :SNDR) Right Now?

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNDR is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Schneider National Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.73, which is $4.8 above the current price. SNDR currently public float of 50.51M and currently shorts hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDR was 516.87K shares.

SNDR’s Market Performance

SNDR stocks went up by 0.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.74% and a quarterly performance of -13.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Schneider National Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.66% for SNDR stocks with a simple moving average of -4.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SNDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $29 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNDR, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

SNDR Trading at -8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDR rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.21. In addition, Schneider National Inc. saw 5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDR starting from Devgun Shaleen, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.47 back on Aug 04. After this action, Devgun Shaleen now owns 148,936 shares of Schneider National Inc., valued at $254,725 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+8.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schneider National Inc. stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.61. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Schneider National Inc. (SNDR), the company’s capital structure generated 14.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.99. Total debt to assets is 8.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.