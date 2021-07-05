Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) went down by -2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.39. The company’s stock price has collected -3.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/24/21 that Sage Therapeutics to Participate in SVB Leerink’s 3rd Annual CNS Forum

Is It Worth Investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SAGE) Right Now?

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAGE is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.19, which is $35.21 above the current price. SAGE currently public float of 51.21M and currently shorts hold a 8.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAGE was 795.06K shares.

SAGE’s Market Performance

SAGE stocks went down by -3.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.79% and a quarterly performance of -28.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.31% for Sage Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.64% for SAGE stocks with a simple moving average of -24.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAGE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SAGE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAGE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAGE reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for SAGE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to SAGE, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

SAGE Trading at -18.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -17.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGE fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.14. In addition, Sage Therapeutics Inc. saw -35.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAGE starting from FRATES JAMES M, who purchase 1,810 shares at the price of $55.10 back on Jun 16. After this action, FRATES JAMES M now owns 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc., valued at $99,735 using the latest closing price.

Greene Barry E, the President and CEO of Sage Therapeutics Inc., purchase 8,800 shares at $56.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Greene Barry E is holding 8,800 shares at $495,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.00 for the present operating margin

+99.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stands at +54.40. The total capital return value is set at 40.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.57. Equity return is now at value 46.60, with 43.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.58.