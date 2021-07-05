Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.26. The company’s stock price has collected -0.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RYTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYTM is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.13. RYTM currently public float of 35.45M and currently shorts hold a 10.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYTM was 358.12K shares.

RYTM’s Market Performance

RYTM stocks went down by -0.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.69% and a quarterly performance of -7.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.26% for RYTM stocks with a simple moving average of -17.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYTM reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for RYTM stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 08th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to RYTM, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

RYTM Trading at -0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.25. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -30.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Meeker David P, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $20.17 back on Mar 30. After this action, Meeker David P now owns 111,335 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $201,713 using the latest closing price.

Foley Todd, the Director of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,000,000 shares at $25.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Foley Todd is holding 909,258 shares at $25,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

The total capital return value is set at -60.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.14. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -21.00 for asset returns.

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82. Total debt to assets is 1.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.10.