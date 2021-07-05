Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) went down by -6.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.14. The company’s stock price has collected -8.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/02/21 that Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :PBYI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBYI is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $0.81 above the current price. PBYI currently public float of 34.90M and currently shorts hold a 10.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBYI was 339.89K shares.

PBYI’s Market Performance

PBYI stocks went down by -8.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.33% and a quarterly performance of -11.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Puma Biotechnology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.35% for PBYI stocks with a simple moving average of -15.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $9 based on the research report published on June 25th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBYI reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for PBYI stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 08th, 2019.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PBYI, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

PBYI Trading at -13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -21.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI fell by -8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc. saw -14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from Senderowicz Adrian, who sale 40,993 shares at the price of $11.17 back on Jun 11. After this action, Senderowicz Adrian now owns 0 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc., valued at $457,757 using the latest closing price.

MOYES JAY M, the Director of Puma Biotechnology Inc., sale 25,248 shares at $11.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that MOYES JAY M is holding 6,322 shares at $286,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.51 for the present operating margin

+82.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stands at -26.65. The total capital return value is set at -24.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.57. Equity return is now at value -317.40, with -10.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.