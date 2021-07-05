Is a Correction Looming Ahead for MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.05. The company’s stock price has collected 1.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/24/21 that MaxLinear Announces New $350 Million Senior Secured Term B Loan Facility and Establishes $100 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Is It Worth Investing in MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE :MXL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MXL is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for MaxLinear Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.40, which is $3.23 above the current price. MXL currently public float of 69.42M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXL was 457.88K shares.

MXL’s Market Performance

MXL stocks went up by 1.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.11% and a quarterly performance of 16.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for MaxLinear Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.45% for MXL stocks with a simple moving average of 26.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for MXL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MXL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $43 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MXL reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for MXL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

MXL Trading at 12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.23. In addition, MaxLinear Inc. saw 10.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from SEENDRIPU KISHORE, who sale 13,362 shares at the price of $41.51 back on Jun 25. After this action, SEENDRIPU KISHORE now owns 470,350 shares of MaxLinear Inc., valued at $554,617 using the latest closing price.

SEENDRIPU KISHORE, the Chairman, President and CEO of MaxLinear Inc., sale 36,355 shares at $40.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that SEENDRIPU KISHORE is holding 483,712 shares at $1,488,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.34 for the present operating margin

+39.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc. stands at -20.60. The total capital return value is set at -11.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.02. Equity return is now at value -19.70, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on MaxLinear Inc. (MXL), the company’s capital structure generated 100.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.09. Total debt to assets is 38.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.