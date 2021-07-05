Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.44. The company’s stock price has collected 3.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that SINTX Technologies Announces the Sale of First Silicon Nitride Antipathogenic Powder to O2TODAY

Is It Worth Investing in Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SINT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SINT is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Sintx Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.63. SINT currently public float of 23.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SINT was 694.56K shares.

SINT’s Market Performance

SINT stocks went up by 3.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.19% and a quarterly performance of -5.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.44% for Sintx Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.45% for SINT stocks with a simple moving average of -4.75% for the last 200 days.

SINT Trading at 12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINT rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6555. In addition, Sintx Technologies Inc. saw 10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SINT starting from O’Brien David Francis, who purchase 269 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Aug 27. After this action, O’Brien David Francis now owns 5,746 shares of Sintx Technologies Inc., valued at $409 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien David Francis, the Chief Operating Officer of Sintx Technologies Inc., purchase 5,477 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that O’Brien David Francis is holding 5,477 shares at $9,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SINT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1431.65 for the present operating margin

-63.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sintx Technologies Inc. stands at -1183.33. The total capital return value is set at -47.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.57. Equity return is now at value -46.20, with -38.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.11. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.58.