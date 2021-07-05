Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) went down by -1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.51. The company’s stock price has collected -2.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2021 Series C Preferred Stock Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE :DX) Right Now?

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DX is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Dynex Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.60, which is $1.99 above the current price. DX currently public float of 30.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DX was 482.12K shares.

DX’s Market Performance

DX stocks went down by -2.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.29% and a quarterly performance of -2.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.43% for Dynex Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.93% for DX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $18 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

DX Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.51. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw 4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from Popenoe Smriti Laxman, who purchase 1,089 shares at the price of $18.35 back on Mar 08. After this action, Popenoe Smriti Laxman now owns 95,387 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $19,983 using the latest closing price.

BOSTON BYRON L, the CEO and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 1,635 shares at $18.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that BOSTON BYRON L is holding 330,326 shares at $30,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+90.48 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynex Capital Inc. stands at +76.44. The total capital return value is set at 5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.12. Equity return is now at value 79.50, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), the company’s capital structure generated 384.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.37. Total debt to assets is 78.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.