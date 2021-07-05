Here’s Our Rant About The ExOne Company (XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) went down by -4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.48. The company’s stock price has collected -12.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that ExOne Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center Surpasses 2 Million Parts, Adds New Systems for Stainless Steel Part Production

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XONE is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The ExOne Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.75, which is $7.65 above the current price. XONE currently public float of 17.30M and currently shorts hold a 8.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XONE was 553.46K shares.

XONE’s Market Performance

XONE stocks went down by -12.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.18% and a quarterly performance of -34.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 124.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.35% for The ExOne Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.86% for XONE stocks with a simple moving average of -5.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XONE

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XONE reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for XONE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to XONE, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

XONE Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XONE fell by -12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.72. In addition, The ExOne Company saw 111.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XONE starting from IRVIN JOHN, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Nov 25. After this action, IRVIN JOHN now owns 128,450 shares of The ExOne Company, valued at $243,200 using the latest closing price.

IRVIN JOHN, the Director of The ExOne Company, sale 12,500 shares at $10.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that IRVIN JOHN is holding 148,450 shares at $135,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.84 for the present operating margin

+24.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for The ExOne Company stands at -25.19. The total capital return value is set at -22.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.92. Equity return is now at value -19.70, with -14.40 for asset returns.

Based on The ExOne Company (XONE), the company’s capital structure generated 9.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.89. Total debt to assets is 6.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.