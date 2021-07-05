Here’s Our Rant About Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.30. The company’s stock price has collected 1.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that Rayonier Advanced Materials to Participate in a Virtual Roundtable on Sustainability in the Construction Drymix Industry on June 1

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE :RYAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYAM is at 3.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $2.82 above the current price. RYAM currently public float of 60.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYAM was 614.15K shares.

RYAM’s Market Performance

RYAM stocks went up by 1.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.23% and a quarterly performance of -30.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 142.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.18% for RYAM stocks with a simple moving average of -6.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $11 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAM reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for RYAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

RYAM Trading at -14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAM starting from Dill Julie, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $7.10 back on May 06. After this action, Dill Julie now owns 60,509 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $283,812 using the latest closing price.

ADAIR CHARLES E, the Director of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that ADAIR CHARLES E is holding 45,839 shares at $35,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.48 for the present operating margin

+7.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.01. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), the company’s capital structure generated 158.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.33. Total debt to assets is 43.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.