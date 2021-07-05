Here’s Our Rant About Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.47. The company’s stock price has collected -1.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/28/21 that Quantum Appoints Ross Fujii as General Manager to Accelerate Software Distribution Model and Drive Growth in Emerging Markets

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ :QMCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QMCO is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Quantum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $5.07 above the current price. QMCO currently public float of 54.08M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QMCO was 454.97K shares.

QMCO’s Market Performance

QMCO stocks went down by -1.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.12% and a quarterly performance of -22.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for Quantum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.20% for QMCO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QMCO

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QMCO reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for QMCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

QMCO Trading at -13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, Quantum Corporation saw 13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from King Elizabeth, who sale 19,878 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Jun 11. After this action, King Elizabeth now owns 292,330 shares of Quantum Corporation, valued at $144,153 using the latest closing price.

DODSON J MICHAEL, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Quantum Corporation, sale 18,830 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that DODSON J MICHAEL is holding 815,321 shares at $136,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.46 for the present operating margin

+43.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corporation stands at -10.14. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with -19.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.