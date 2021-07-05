Here’s Our Rant About Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.41. The company’s stock price has collected 0.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that Entegris Expands Life Sciences Production Capacity and Capabilities

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ :ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Entegris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.50, which is $9.69 above the current price. ENTG currently public float of 134.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENTG was 892.93K shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG stocks went up by 0.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.14% and a quarterly performance of -1.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Entegris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.19% for ENTG stocks with a simple moving average of 18.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

ENTG Trading at 3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.48. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 23.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from OLSON PAUL L H, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $119.41 back on Jun 15. After this action, OLSON PAUL L H now owns 22,350 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $238,813 using the latest closing price.

Rucci Corey, the SVP, Business Development of Entegris Inc., sale 9,189 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Rucci Corey is holding 9,680 shares at $1,102,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.36 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc. stands at +15.86. The total capital return value is set at 17.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.69. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 82.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.15. Total debt to assets is 38.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.