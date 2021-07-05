Here’s Our Rant About e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.29. The company’s stock price has collected -4.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that Music Meets Makeup to Set the Mood: e.l.f. Cosmetics Presents Electric Mood

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE :ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 221.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELF is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.50, which is $7.08 above the current price. ELF currently public float of 46.57M and currently shorts hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELF was 489.18K shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF stocks went down by -4.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.63% and a quarterly performance of -1.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.34% for ELF stocks with a simple moving average of 7.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ELF, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

ELF Trading at -7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.78. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from FIELDS MANDY J, who sale 16,403 shares at the price of $27.88 back on Jun 08. After this action, FIELDS MANDY J now owns 150,871 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $457,380 using the latest closing price.

FIELDS MANDY J, the See Remarks of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 23,421 shares at $27.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that FIELDS MANDY J is holding 167,274 shares at $641,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.79 for the present operating margin

+58.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +1.96. The total capital return value is set at 2.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.60. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 55.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.88. Total debt to assets is 30.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.