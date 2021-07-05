Here’s How Your Trade Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Aggressively Right Now

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.10. The company’s stock price has collected 0.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/21/21 that Syneos Health Accelerates Decentralized Clinical Trial Delivery, Unveils New Collaboration with Site Sponsors

Is It Worth Investing in Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ :SYNH) Right Now?

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNH is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Syneos Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.36, which is $7.0 above the current price. SYNH currently public float of 61.25M and currently shorts hold a 7.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNH was 1.21M shares.

SYNH’s Market Performance

SYNH stocks went up by 0.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.15% and a quarterly performance of 17.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Syneos Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.63% for SYNH stocks with a simple moving average of 22.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SYNH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SYNH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $84 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYNH reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for SYNH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to SYNH, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

SYNH Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.85. In addition, Syneos Health Inc. saw 31.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNH starting from Meggs Jason M., who sale 4,668 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Jun 30. After this action, Meggs Jason M. now owns 60,701 shares of Syneos Health Inc., valued at $420,120 using the latest closing price.

Kralowetz Donna Hildebrand, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Syneos Health Inc., sale 590 shares at $85.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Kralowetz Donna Hildebrand is holding 6,467 shares at $50,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.99 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syneos Health Inc. stands at +4.37. The total capital return value is set at 5.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.15. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH), the company’s capital structure generated 99.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.79. Total debt to assets is 39.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.