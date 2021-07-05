Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.11. The company’s stock price has collected 0.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

Is It Worth Investing in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE :HAE) Right Now?

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAE is at 0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Haemonetics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $80.29, which is $13.69 above the current price. HAE currently public float of 50.69M and currently shorts hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAE was 1.18M shares.

HAE’s Market Performance

HAE stocks went up by 0.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.54% and a quarterly performance of -41.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Haemonetics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.42% for HAE stocks with a simple moving average of -33.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HAE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $75 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2021.

HAE Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +20.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAE rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.57. In addition, Haemonetics Corporation saw -43.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAE starting from Goldstein Dan, who sale 39 shares at the price of $59.87 back on Jun 14. After this action, Goldstein Dan now owns 4,054 shares of Haemonetics Corporation, valued at $2,335 using the latest closing price.

Basil Michelle L, the EVP and General Counsel of Haemonetics Corporation, sale 195 shares at $59.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Basil Michelle L is holding 38,410 shares at $11,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.86 for the present operating margin

+45.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haemonetics Corporation stands at +9.13. The total capital return value is set at 7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.54. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Haemonetics Corporation (HAE), the company’s capital structure generated 106.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.54. Total debt to assets is 42.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.