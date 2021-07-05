Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer – News Heater
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.35. The company’s stock price has collected 1.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE :EVV) Right Now?

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.42 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of EVV was 439.90K shares.

EVV’s Market Performance

EVV stocks went up by 1.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.39% and a quarterly performance of 5.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.62% for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.31% for EVV stocks with a simple moving average of 6.86% for the last 200 days.

EVV Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.61%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVV rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.14. In addition, Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund saw 6.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

