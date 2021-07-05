Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)?

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went down by -1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.71. The company’s stock price has collected -7.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/17/21 that Triumph Selected by Lockheed Martin to Support F-35 Sustainment at MCAS Cherry Point

Is It Worth Investing in Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE :TGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGI is at 3.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Triumph Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.55, which is -$1.58 below the current price. TGI currently public float of 63.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGI was 741.40K shares.

TGI’s Market Performance

TGI stocks went down by -7.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.65% and a quarterly performance of 11.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Triumph Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.75% for TGI stocks with a simple moving average of 43.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGI reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for TGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to TGI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

TGI Trading at 9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI fell by -7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.18. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw 62.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Wick Peter K. A., who sale 10,377 shares at the price of $14.98 back on Feb 12. After this action, Wick Peter K. A. now owns 229 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $155,473 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.50 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triumph Group Inc. stands at -24.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.38. Equity return is now at value 45.10, with -18.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.