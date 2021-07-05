Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI)?

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.47. The company’s stock price has collected 1.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/14/21 that Donaldson Company Donates Additional $100,000 to Global Coronavirus Response

Is It Worth Investing in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE :DCI) Right Now?

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DCI is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Donaldson Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.25, which is $5.05 above the current price. DCI currently public float of 125.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCI was 471.95K shares.

DCI’s Market Performance

DCI stocks went up by 1.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.41% and a quarterly performance of 9.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.61% for Donaldson Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.85% for DCI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DCI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $56 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCI reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for DCI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 26th, 2020.

DCI Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCI rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.40. In addition, Donaldson Company Inc. saw 14.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCI starting from OBERTON WILLARD D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $64.20 back on Jun 04. After this action, OBERTON WILLARD D now owns 22,211 shares of Donaldson Company Inc., valued at $642,000 using the latest closing price.

HOFFMAN MICHAEL J, the Director of Donaldson Company Inc., sale 14,400 shares at $63.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that HOFFMAN MICHAEL J is holding 64,015 shares at $917,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.17 for the present operating margin

+33.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Donaldson Company Inc. stands at +9.95. The total capital return value is set at 20.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.52. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.