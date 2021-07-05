Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)?

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.76. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that Arrow Electronics and ROOQ Team to Innovate Sports Tracking

Is It Worth Investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE :ARW) Right Now?

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARW is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $124.86, which is $10.24 above the current price. ARW currently public float of 73.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARW was 490.13K shares.

ARW’s Market Performance

ARW stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.01% and a quarterly performance of 0.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.65% for Arrow Electronics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.48% for ARW stocks with a simple moving average of 12.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARW

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARW reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for ARW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ARW, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on April 24th of the previous year.

ARW Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARW rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.97. In addition, Arrow Electronics Inc. saw 17.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARW starting from Kerin Andrew Charles, who sale 7,348 shares at the price of $122.28 back on May 26. After this action, Kerin Andrew Charles now owns 0 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc., valued at $898,513 using the latest closing price.

LONG MICHAEL J, the Chairman, President & CEO of Arrow Electronics Inc., sale 55,638 shares at $120.59 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that LONG MICHAEL J is holding 126,033 shares at $6,709,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.19 for the present operating margin

+10.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrow Electronics Inc. stands at +2.04. The total capital return value is set at 11.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW), the company’s capital structure generated 50.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.71. Total debt to assets is 15.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.