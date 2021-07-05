Can Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Remain Competitive?

Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) went down by -4.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.72. The company’s stock price has collected -6.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/11/21 that Superior Industries to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE :SUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUP is at 4.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Superior Industries International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $4.35 above the current price. SUP currently public float of 24.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUP was 247.47K shares.

SUP’s Market Performance

SUP stocks went down by -6.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.56% and a quarterly performance of 40.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 390.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Superior Industries International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.81% for SUP stocks with a simple moving average of 62.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUP stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $1 based on the research report published on March 19th of the previous year 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SUP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

SUP Trading at 11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares sank -10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUP fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +429.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.80. In addition, Superior Industries International Inc. saw 99.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUP starting from BENVENUTI RAYNARD D., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $6.57 back on May 07. After this action, BENVENUTI RAYNARD D. now owns 8,000 shares of Superior Industries International Inc., valued at $52,536 using the latest closing price.

BENVENUTI RAYNARD D., the Director of Superior Industries International Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $6.36 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that BENVENUTI RAYNARD D. is holding 39,500 shares at $44,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.08 for the present operating margin

+6.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Industries International Inc. stands at -22.15. The total capital return value is set at 2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.61.

Based on Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP), the company’s capital structure generated 409.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.