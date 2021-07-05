Can Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Remain Competitive?

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock price has collected 1.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that Splash Beverage Group, Inc.’s Beverage Portfolio Is Best-In-Class And Positions SBEV For A Surge In 2H 2021 (SBEV)

Is It Worth Investing in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX :SBEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Splash Beverage Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SBEV currently public float of 17.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBEV was 257.03K shares.

SBEV’s Market Performance

SBEV stocks went up by 1.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.57% and a quarterly performance of -12.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 154.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.26% for Splash Beverage Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.07% for SBEV stocks with a simple moving average of -20.40% for the last 200 days.

SBEV Trading at -17.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares sank -29.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBEV rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Splash Beverage Group Inc. saw 11.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBEV

Equity return is now at value -647.60, with -264.30 for asset returns.