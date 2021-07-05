Can First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Remain Competitive?

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s stock price has collected -0.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/23/21 that First Financial Bank, N.A. Receives Certification From Cities For Financial Empowerment Fund And Joins Bank-On

Is It Worth Investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :FFIN) Right Now?

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FFIN is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.50, which is -$4.88 below the current price. FFIN currently public float of 136.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIN was 468.97K shares.

FFIN’s Market Performance

FFIN stocks went down by -0.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.28% and a quarterly performance of 4.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for First Financial Bankshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.23% for FFIN stocks with a simple moving average of 20.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FFIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $60 based on the research report published on October 16th of the previous year 2018.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to FFIN, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

FFIN Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIN fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.88. In addition, First Financial Bankshares Inc. saw 36.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIN starting from DUESER F SCOTT, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $51.58 back on Jun 09. After this action, DUESER F SCOTT now owns 536,004 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc., valued at $1,031,600 using the latest closing price.

Edwards Murray Hamilton, the Director of First Financial Bankshares Inc., purchase 29,765 shares at $50.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Edwards Murray Hamilton is holding 190,417 shares at $1,513,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Financial Bankshares Inc. stands at +40.09. The total capital return value is set at 13.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 25.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.