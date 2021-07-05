Can CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Remain Competitive?

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.89. The company’s stock price has collected -1.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.265 per Share

Is It Worth Investing in CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ :CTRE) Right Now?

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTRE is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for CareTrust REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.95, which is $2.33 above the current price. CTRE currently public float of 94.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTRE was 583.01K shares.

CTRE’s Market Performance

CTRE stocks went down by -1.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.34% and a quarterly performance of -2.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.76% for CareTrust REIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.51% for CTRE stocks with a simple moving average of 8.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CTRE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTRE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $26 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRE reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for CTRE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

CTRE Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.52. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc. saw 6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.37 for the present operating margin

+54.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareTrust REIT Inc. stands at +45.18. The total capital return value is set at 5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.52. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 59.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.38. Total debt to assets is 36.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.