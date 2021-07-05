Buy or Sell United Rentals Inc. (URI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $354.60. The company’s stock price has collected 2.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/21 that Intellia, Virgin Galactic, Carnival, Bitcoin: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE :URI) Right Now?

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for URI is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for United Rentals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $362.07, which is $35.64 above the current price. URI currently public float of 71.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URI was 724.07K shares.

URI’s Market Performance

URI stocks went up by 2.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.92% and a quarterly performance of -3.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 116.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.30% for United Rentals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.87% for URI stocks with a simple moving average of 19.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $375 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URI reach a price target of $350. The rating they have provided for URI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

URI Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $310.02. In addition, United Rentals Inc. saw 37.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from PASSERINI FILIPPO, who sale 925 shares at the price of $329.88 back on May 25. After this action, PASSERINI FILIPPO now owns 9,627 shares of United Rentals Inc., valued at $305,139 using the latest closing price.

Graziano Jessica, the EVP, CFO of United Rentals Inc., sale 2,452 shares at $351.65 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Graziano Jessica is holding 15,858 shares at $862,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.72 for the present operating margin

+33.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals Inc. stands at +10.43. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.17. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on United Rentals Inc. (URI), the company’s capital structure generated 229.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.61. Total debt to assets is 56.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.