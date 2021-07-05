A Lesson to Learn: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s stock price has collected -3.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that Jene Elzie to Join Zeta’s Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE :ZETA) Right Now?

ZETA currently public float of 71.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZETA was 1.36M shares.

ZETA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.03% for ZETA stocks with a simple moving average of -4.03% for the last 200 days.

ZETA Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.30% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA fell by -3.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. saw -9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16 for the present operating margin

+48.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stands at -14.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.64.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.