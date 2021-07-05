A Lesson to Learn: Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD)

Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s stock price has collected -1.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/11/21 that Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ :HTLD) Right Now?

Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTLD is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Heartland Express Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.86, which is $2.63 above the current price. HTLD currently public float of 40.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTLD was 325.09K shares.

HTLD’s Market Performance

HTLD stocks went down by -1.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.18% and a quarterly performance of -12.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Heartland Express Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.76% for HTLD stocks with a simple moving average of -7.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTLD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HTLD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HTLD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTLD reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for HTLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to HTLD, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

HTLD Trading at -4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTLD fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.48. In addition, Heartland Express Inc. saw -4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTLD starting from Millis David Paul, who purchase 1,400 shares at the price of $17.80 back on Jun 14. After this action, Millis David Paul now owns 25,650 shares of Heartland Express Inc., valued at $24,927 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Michael John, the Director of Heartland Express Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $17.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Sullivan Michael John is holding 11,902 shares at $17,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.18 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heartland Express Inc. stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.05. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.