A Lesson to Learn: Engine Media Holdings Inc. (GAME)

Engine Media Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s stock price has collected -7.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that Engine Media Further Enhances Data and Media Solutions Business with the Acquisition of Sideqik

Is It Worth Investing in Engine Media Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GAME) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Engine Media Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GAME currently public float of 13.53M. Today, the average trading volume of GAME was 128.47K shares.

GAME’s Market Performance

GAME stocks went down by -7.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.98% and a quarterly performance of 6.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.84% for Engine Media Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.50% for GAME stocks with a simple moving average of 40.02% for the last 200 days.

GAME Trading at 22.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +35.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAME fell by -7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.64. In addition, Engine Media Holdings Inc. saw 47.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.24 for the present operating margin

-80.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Engine Media Holdings Inc. stands at -291.12. The total capital return value is set at -167.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -414.73.

Based on Engine Media Holdings Inc. (GAME), the company’s capital structure generated 43,526.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.77. Total debt to assets is 37.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24,643.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.