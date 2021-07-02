Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $188.53. The company’s stock price has collected 2.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE :ZTS) Right Now?

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZTS is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Zoetis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $195.07, which is $2.31 above the current price. ZTS currently public float of 473.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZTS was 1.75M shares.

ZTS’s Market Performance

ZTS stocks went up by 2.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.45% and a quarterly performance of 19.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.51% for Zoetis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.47% for ZTS stocks with a simple moving average of 14.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $166 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZTS reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for ZTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZTS, setting the target price at $191 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

ZTS Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.71. In addition, Zoetis Inc. saw 14.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from PECK KRISTIN C, who sale 14,500 shares at the price of $175.45 back on May 25. After this action, PECK KRISTIN C now owns 31,424 shares of Zoetis Inc., valued at $2,544,026 using the latest closing price.

Knupp Catherine A., the Executive Vice President of Zoetis Inc., sale 8,283 shares at $175.16 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Knupp Catherine A. is holding 53,642 shares at $1,450,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.99 for the present operating margin

+66.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc. stands at +24.54. The total capital return value is set at 22.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.93. Equity return is now at value 49.10, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 196.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.26. Total debt to assets is 54.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.