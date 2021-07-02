Why Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) went up by 8.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.89. The company’s stock price has collected 4.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Lifeway Foods Announces Expansion into French Market

Is It Worth Investing in Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ :LWAY) Right Now?

Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LWAY is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Lifeway Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.25. LWAY currently public float of 3.05M and currently shorts hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LWAY was 27.51K shares.

LWAY’s Market Performance

LWAY stocks went up by 4.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.64% and a quarterly performance of 2.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 144.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.62% for Lifeway Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.60% for LWAY stocks with a simple moving average of -1.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LWAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LWAY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LWAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LWAY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $14 based on the research report published on December 11th of the previous year 2015.

Imperial Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LWAY reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for LWAY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 18th, 2015.

Taglich Brothers gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to LWAY, setting the target price at $19.65 in the report published on May 28th of the previous year.

LWAY Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.70%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWAY rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, Lifeway Foods Inc. saw 3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWAY starting from SMOLYANSKY LUDMILA, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $5.38 back on Jun 30. After this action, SMOLYANSKY LUDMILA now owns 3,404,298 shares of Lifeway Foods Inc., valued at $26,878 using the latest closing price.

SMOLYANSKY LUDMILA, the Director of Lifeway Foods Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $5.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that SMOLYANSKY LUDMILA is holding 3,409,298 shares at $26,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.83 for the present operating margin

+26.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifeway Foods Inc. stands at +3.17. The total capital return value is set at 10.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.71. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.23. Total debt to assets is 5.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.