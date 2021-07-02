Why Euronav NV (EURN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) went down by -1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.33. The company’s stock price has collected -1.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/21 that Not-So Supertankers Deserve a Look as Pandemic Fades

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE :EURN) Right Now?

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Euronav NV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.43, which is $2.45 above the current price. EURN currently public float of 180.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EURN was 1.34M shares.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN stocks went down by -1.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.05% and a quarterly performance of -0.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Euronav NV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.59% for EURN stocks with a simple moving average of 4.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EURN reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EURN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to EURN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

EURN Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.38. In addition, Euronav NV saw 14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.75 for the present operating margin

+46.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +38.45. The total capital return value is set at 13.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.28.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 55.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.52. Total debt to assets is 34.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.