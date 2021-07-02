Why Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.32. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with MarketWise, LLC and Move to Nasdaq

Is It Worth Investing in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :ACND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ACND currently public float of 37.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACND was 248.08K shares.

ACND’s Market Performance

ACND stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.40% and a quarterly performance of 0.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.28% for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.18% for ACND stocks with a simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

ACND Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.24%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACND rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. saw -2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACND

Based on Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.32.