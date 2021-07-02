We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sientra Inc. (SIEN), Here is What We Found

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s stock price has collected 8.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/11/21 that Sientra Announces Closing of Previously Announced Sale of miraDry Business to 1315 Capital

Is It Worth Investing in Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ :SIEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIEN is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sientra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.71, which is $2.82 above the current price. SIEN currently public float of 56.79M and currently shorts hold a 17.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIEN was 622.00K shares.

SIEN’s Market Performance

SIEN stocks went up by 8.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.55% and a quarterly performance of 9.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.72% for Sientra Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.21% for SIEN stocks with a simple moving average of 35.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIEN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIEN in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on March 12th of the previous year 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SIEN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

SIEN Trading at 11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEN rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Sientra Inc. saw 102.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIEN starting from MILLER VALERIE J, who sale 1,508 shares at the price of $7.13 back on Apr 06. After this action, MILLER VALERIE J now owns 63,900 shares of Sientra Inc., valued at $10,751 using the latest closing price.

MILLER VALERIE J, the VP, Controller and Interim CFO of Sientra Inc., sale 1,582 shares at $7.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that MILLER VALERIE J is holding 65,408 shares at $11,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.00 for the present operating margin

+54.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sientra Inc. stands at -126.26. The total capital return value is set at -59.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.