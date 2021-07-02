We Analyzed the Future Direction of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), Here is What We Found

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) went down by -3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.14. The company’s stock price has collected -0.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap(R) Index

Is It Worth Investing in Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :PFMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFMT is at -0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Performant Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. PFMT currently public float of 35.14M and currently shorts hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFMT was 1.09M shares.

PFMT’s Market Performance

PFMT stocks went down by -0.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.27% and a quarterly performance of 61.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 455.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.83% for Performant Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.76% for PFMT stocks with a simple moving average of 115.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFMT stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for PFMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFMT in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $10 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to PFMT, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

PFMT Trading at 21.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFMT fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +387.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.78. In addition, Performant Financial Corporation saw 310.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFMT starting from PCP MANAGERS GP, LLC, who sale 75,403 shares at the price of $3.70 back on Jun 30. After this action, PCP MANAGERS GP, LLC now owns 11,855,884 shares of Performant Financial Corporation, valued at $278,803 using the latest closing price.

PCP MANAGERS GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of Performant Financial Corporation, sale 244,570 shares at $3.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that PCP MANAGERS GP, LLC is holding 11,931,287 shares at $906,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.34 for the present operating margin

+8.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performant Financial Corporation stands at -8.97. The total capital return value is set at 11.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.21. Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), the company’s capital structure generated 156.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.02. Total debt to assets is 52.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.