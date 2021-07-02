VMware Inc. (VMW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) went down by -2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $172.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that VMware and Cohere Technologies to Bring Intelligent, Cloud-Native Applications to Open Radio Access Networks

Is It Worth Investing in VMware Inc. (NYSE :VMW) Right Now?

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMW is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for VMware Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.61, which is $19.97 above the current price. VMW currently public float of 79.71M and currently shorts hold a 17.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMW was 1.09M shares.

VMW’s Market Performance

VMW stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.17% and a quarterly performance of 2.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.70% for VMware Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.04% for VMW stocks with a simple moving average of 5.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $175 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMW reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for VMW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to VMW, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

VMW Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.20. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 11.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sale 789 shares at the price of $160.35 back on Jun 02. After this action, Brulard Jean Pierre now owns 81,163 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $126,516 using the latest closing price.

Olli Amy Fliegelman, the EVP, GC & Secretary of VMware Inc., sale 2,590 shares at $159.64 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Olli Amy Fliegelman is holding 73,632 shares at $413,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+81.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +17.49. The total capital return value is set at 15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.96. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on VMware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 66.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.03. Total debt to assets is 20.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.