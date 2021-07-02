The Chemours Company (CC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that DuPont Completes Acquisition of Laird Performance Materials

Is It Worth Investing in The Chemours Company (NYSE :CC) Right Now?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CC is at 2.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for The Chemours Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.58, which is $2.74 above the current price. CC currently public float of 163.94M and currently shorts hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CC was 1.25M shares.

CC’s Market Performance

CC stocks went up by 0.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.52% and a quarterly performance of 25.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 146.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for The Chemours Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.51% for CC stocks with a simple moving average of 29.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CC reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for CC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CC, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

CC Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.55. In addition, The Chemours Company saw 43.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Sparks Edwin C, who sale 28,521 shares at the price of $36.10 back on Jun 07. After this action, Sparks Edwin C now owns 88,633 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $1,029,608 using the latest closing price.

Bellezza Alisha, the President, Thermal Spec Solns of The Chemours Company, sale 8,913 shares at $36.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Bellezza Alisha is holding 18,813 shares at $322,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.94 for the present operating margin

+21.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Chemours Company stands at +4.41. The total capital return value is set at 8.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.39. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Chemours Company (CC), the company’s capital structure generated 526.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.03. Total debt to assets is 60.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 516.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.