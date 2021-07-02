The Chart for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.26. The company’s stock price has collected -3.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBIX is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.56, which is $24.89 above the current price. NBIX currently public float of 92.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBIX was 745.74K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

NBIX stocks went down by -3.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.41% and a quarterly performance of -0.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.12% for NBIX stocks with a simple moving average of -1.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $108 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIX reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for NBIX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 06th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to NBIX, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

NBIX Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.72. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw 1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from LYONS GARY A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $100.27 back on Jun 10. After this action, LYONS GARY A now owns 213,697 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,002,743 using the latest closing price.

Lloyd-Smith Malcolm, the Chief Regulatory Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 1,700 shares at $119.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Lloyd-Smith Malcolm is holding 32,510 shares at $203,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.31 for the present operating margin

+98.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +38.94. The total capital return value is set at 24.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.01. Equity return is now at value 40.50, with 24.40 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 37.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.29. Total debt to assets is 24.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.