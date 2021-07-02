Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) went down by -5.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s stock price has collected -4.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that Seres Therapeutics, Nestlé Health Science Announce SER-109 Co-Commercialization License Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MCRB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCRB is at 3.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.67, which is $15.4 above the current price. MCRB currently public float of 83.36M and currently shorts hold a 8.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCRB was 760.89K shares.

MCRB’s Market Performance

MCRB stocks went down by -4.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.83% and a quarterly performance of 10.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 370.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for Seres Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.36% for MCRB stocks with a simple moving average of -8.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCRB reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MCRB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Neutral” to MCRB, setting the target price at $27.50 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

MCRB Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +22.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.66. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc. saw -7.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Henn Matthew R., who sale 91,812 shares at the price of $27.04 back on Dec 01. After this action, Henn Matthew R. now owns 0 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,482,309 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-265.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stands at -268.33. The total capital return value is set at -83.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.27. Equity return is now at value -95.00, with -37.90 for asset returns.

Based on Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB), the company’s capital structure generated 23.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.92. Total debt to assets is 11.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 52.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.79.