Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) went up by 2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s stock price has collected 0.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/28/21 that SL Green Completes $3 Billion Refinancing of One Vanderbilt Avenue

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE :SLG) Right Now?

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLG is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for SL Green Realty Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.71, which is -$4.04 below the current price. SLG currently public float of 67.96M and currently shorts hold a 12.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLG was 861.80K shares.

SLG’s Market Performance

SLG stocks went up by 0.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.44% and a quarterly performance of 12.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for SL Green Realty Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.84% for SLG stocks with a simple moving average of 26.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $90 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLG reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for SLG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SLG, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

SLG Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.10. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw 33.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from HOLLIDAY MARC, who purchase 18,707 shares at the price of $25.33 back on Feb 26. After this action, HOLLIDAY MARC now owns 111,473 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $473,848 using the latest closing price.

HOLLIDAY MARC, the Chief Executive Officer of SL Green Realty Corp., purchase 636 shares at $25.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that HOLLIDAY MARC is holding 92,766 shares at $16,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.22 for the present operating margin

+31.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at +36.69. The total capital return value is set at 3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 106.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.47. Total debt to assets is 46.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.