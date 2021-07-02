Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Just Got Our Attention

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s stock price has collected -1.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that XANT Announces Partnership with EXL

Is It Worth Investing in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE :PING) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Ping Identity Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.88, which is $8.6 above the current price. PING currently public float of 43.66M and currently shorts hold a 16.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PING was 990.79K shares.

PING’s Market Performance

PING stocks went down by -1.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.35% and a quarterly performance of 2.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for Ping Identity Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.57% for PING stocks with a simple moving average of -12.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PING

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PING reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for PING stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to PING, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

PING Trading at -2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PING fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.86. In addition, Ping Identity Holding Corp. saw -18.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PING starting from VEP Group, LLC, who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $23.75 back on Jun 17. After this action, VEP Group, LLC now owns 26,735,350 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp., valued at $142,500,000 using the latest closing price.

ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE, the Chief Legal Officer of Ping Identity Holding Corp., sale 1,000 shares at $24.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE is holding 133,332 shares at $24,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.25 for the present operating margin

+65.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stands at -4.88. The total capital return value is set at -3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.44. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING), the company’s capital structure generated 23.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.10. Total debt to assets is 17.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.