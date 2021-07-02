Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Just Got Our Attention

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) went up by 2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $471.08. The company’s stock price has collected 1.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE :PAYC) Right Now?

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 149.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYC is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Paycom Software Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $424.86, which is $65.84 above the current price. PAYC currently public float of 50.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYC was 378.31K shares.

PAYC’s Market Performance

PAYC stocks went up by 1.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.02% and a quarterly performance of -0.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Paycom Software Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.80% for PAYC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $450 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYC reach a price target of $470. The rating they have provided for PAYC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAYC, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

PAYC Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +16.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $349.27. In addition, Paycom Software Inc. saw -17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from WATTS J C JR, who sale 334 shares at the price of $328.09 back on May 18. After this action, WATTS J C JR now owns 4,993 shares of Paycom Software Inc., valued at $109,582 using the latest closing price.

Boelte Craig E., the Chief Financial Officer of Paycom Software Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $396.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that Boelte Craig E. is holding 324,578 shares at $7,939,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.12 for the present operating margin

+82.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc. stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 28.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.46.

Based on Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.23. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.